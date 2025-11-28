J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. $ECC

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,354 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Eagle Point Credit worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Eagle Point Credit by 151.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 42,637 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. SFI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 65,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 41,438 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 350,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 128,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research raised Eagle Point Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $7.75 target price on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.75 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 price target on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Eagle Point Credit to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Point Credit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECC opened at $6.18 on Friday. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $9.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $780.09 million, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 884.21%.

Eagle Point Credit Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

