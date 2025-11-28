Mark Barrysmith Sells 29,599 Shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 29,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,225,694.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 422,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,498,623.70. This represents a 6.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Mark Barrysmith sold 13,684 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $566,243.92.

On Monday, November 17th, Mark Barrysmith sold 817 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $29,902.20.

On Thursday, October 16th, Mark Barrysmith sold 802 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $29,048.44.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Mark Barrysmith sold 645 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $30,005.40.

U opened at $42.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.94. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of -40.51 and a beta of 2.37.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 24.15%.The firm had revenue of $470.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Unity Software has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. now owns 123,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 9,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth $2,287,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on U. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Unity Software from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Arete lowered Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.52.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

