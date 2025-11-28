Swiss National Bank Has $11.65 Million Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 388,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $11,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBWI. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,016,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,029,000 after acquiring an additional 781,681 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 4.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,422,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,397,000 after purchasing an additional 243,611 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 267.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,993,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907,506 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7.3% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 3,737,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,327,000 after purchasing an additional 255,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,680,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,581,000 after buying an additional 1,973,679 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Steven E. Voskuil purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.04 per share, for a total transaction of $300,800.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 33,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,232. This represents a 143.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lucy Brady purchased 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,740.80. This represents a 24.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired a total of 33,513 shares of company stock worth $500,442 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.75. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $41.87.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 9.88%.The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Bath & Body Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.870- EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.700- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on BBWI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research lowered Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

