Inceptionr LLC Buys New Stake in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. $WOR

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WOR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 23.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,010,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,323,000 after purchasing an additional 188,783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,051,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Worthington Enterprises by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,028,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 54.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,656,000 after buying an additional 124,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE WOR opened at $55.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.25. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $70.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Worthington Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 8.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WOR. Zacks Research lowered shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Worthington Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Insider Transactions at Worthington Enterprises

In other Worthington Enterprises news, Director Michael J. Endres bought 10,000 shares of Worthington Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.95 per share, with a total value of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 95,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,057,995.80. The trade was a 11.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

