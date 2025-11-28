Inceptionr LLC Acquires New Stake in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,191 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 85 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $312.43 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $276.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $303.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.20. The firm has a market cap of $222.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total transaction of $3,945,716.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,734.52. This represents a 74.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 17,134 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $5,311,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,169,430. The trade was a 39.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,463 shares of company stock worth $10,549,351. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.