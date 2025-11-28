Inceptionr LLC Buys Shares of 35,256 Remitly Global, Inc. $RELY

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Remitly Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Remitly Global in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Remitly Global in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Remitly Global in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Remitly Global during the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Remitly Global from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Remitly Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Remitly Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Remitly Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 14,583 shares of Remitly Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $227,348.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,515,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,391,780.92. This trade represents a 0.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $495,533 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Remitly Global Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:RELY opened at $13.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.33 and a beta of 0.10. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.82.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Remitly Global had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $419.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Remitly Global has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Remitly Global Company Profile

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

