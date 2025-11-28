Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.5% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 62,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Williams Trading set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.12.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ ON opened at $49.64 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $74.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average of $50.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.02.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.28%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. ON Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.670 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 18th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 32.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

