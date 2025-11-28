Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Stock Price Up 8.6% – What’s Next?

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) shot up 8.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.5410. 1,893,668 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 4,285,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital set a $5.50 target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $6.10 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.55.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ASM

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

The company has a market capitalization of $866.25 million, a PE ratio of 280.59 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 208.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 141,594 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,836,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses on silver reserves in the Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.