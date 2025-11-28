Prosiebensat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Prosiebensat.1 Media Se (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 38,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 163% from the previous session’s volume of 14,717 shares.The stock last traded at $1.36 and had previously closed at $1.37.

Prosiebensat.1 Media Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87.

About Prosiebensat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as a media company in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as PULS4, PULS24, ATV I, ATV II, and PLUS 8.

