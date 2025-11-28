American Express Company $AXP Shares Bought by F m Investments LLC

F m Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,105 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,897,335,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 6.4% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 19.8% in the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236,719 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $75,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 6.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 74,601 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $364.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $347.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.36. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $377.23.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays increased their target price on American Express from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on American Express from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, CMO Elizabeth Rutledge sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.21, for a total value of $18,010,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 85,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,825,691.17. This represents a 36.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total value of $37,034,041.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 92,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,614,306.60. This represents a 54.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,292 shares of company stock worth $65,363,878. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

