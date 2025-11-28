Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Lynas Rare Earths Limited – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.99, but opened at $9.5250. Lynas Rare Earths shares last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 51,468 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LYSDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group raised Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $8.41.

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds interests in the Mount Weld and Kalgoorlie projects in Western Australia. Its products include lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, and dysprosium.

