CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Sold by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $2,135,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $331,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $79.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.22, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $85.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.59.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.12%.The company had revenue of $102.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 700.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.41.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

