CZR Resources (ASX:CZR) Insider Stefan Murphy Purchases 588,236 Shares

CZR Resources Ltd (ASX:CZR – Get Free Report) insider Stefan Murphy acquired 588,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of A$5,882,360.00.
CZR Resources Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $50.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of -0.07.
CZR Resources Company Profile
