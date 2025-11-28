CZR Resources (ASX:CZR) Insider Stefan Murphy Purchases 588,236 Shares

CZR Resources Ltd (ASX:CZR – Get Free Report) insider Stefan Murphy acquired 588,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of A$5,882,360.00.

CZR Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $50.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of -0.07.

Get CZR Resources alerts:

CZR Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

CZR Resources Ltd engages in the mineral exploration and development activities in Australia. It primarily explores for iron ore, gold, copper, lead, vanadium, nickel, and zinc deposits, as well as vanadiferous titanomagnetite concentrates, base metals, and rare earth elements. The company holds 85% interests in the Yarraloola project that covers an area of approximately 397 square kilometers located in the West Pilbara; and the Buddadoo project covering an area of 303 square kilometers located in the mid-west of Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for CZR Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CZR Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.