Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $140.39 and last traded at $140.56, with a volume of 12177 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.81.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cvfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

