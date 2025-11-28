Norges Bank Invests $1.81 Billion in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,647,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,774,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 121.1% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4,485.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total transaction of $4,464,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 535,143 shares in the company, valued at $79,634,629.83. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,896.80. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,863 shares of company stock worth $8,226,366. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $168.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.6%

TJX Companies stock opened at $153.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.75. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $154.66.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.