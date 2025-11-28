Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Sherwin-Williams stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $344.29. 101,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,874. The company’s fifty day moving average is $338.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $308.84 and a fifty-two week high of $398.77. The stock has a market cap of $85.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.15. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 11.05%.The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $400.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $392.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SHW

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,832,000 after purchasing an additional 38,228 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at about $1,303,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.