Vale (NYSE:VALE) Stock Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Vale stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Vale Stock Up 0.9%

VALE traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 9,262,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,181,379. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.82. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $12.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vale

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vale by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 3.5% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 60.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 8.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 8.7% during the third quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VALE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Vale from $13.80 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Vale to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Vale from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Clarkson Capital started coverage on Vale in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.61.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

