Hitachi Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.52, but opened at $33.77. Hitachi shares last traded at $31.80, with a volume of 81,158 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Hitachi to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Hitachi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hitachi presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Hitachi Price Performance
Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2,463.27 billion. Hitachi had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.45%. Equities analysts predict that Hitachi Ltd. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Hitachi
Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.
