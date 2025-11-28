Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.88 and last traded at C$4.83, with a volume of 70705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.63.
Separately, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, October 10th.
Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.
