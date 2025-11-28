Adobe Inc. $ADBE Position Boosted by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,580 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $46,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at $25,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Adobe by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,576.88. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $317.52 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.58 and a 12-month high of $557.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $340.32 and its 200-day moving average is $363.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.96.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

