Kropz (LON:KRPZ) Trading Down 23.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Kropz plc (LON:KRPZ – Get Free Report) traded down 23.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.50 and last traded at GBX 0.50. 77,663 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 85,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65.

Kropz Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.65.

About Kropz

Kropz is an emerging plant nutrient producer with an advanced stage phosphate mining project in South Africa and a phosphate project in the Republic of Congo (‘RoC’). The vision of the Kropz Group is to become a leading independent phosphate rock producer and to develop into an integrated, mine-to-market plant nutrient company focusing on sub-Saharan Africa.

