MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

MTN Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.86, but opened at $9.50. MTN Group shares last traded at $9.2550, with a volume of 4,637 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of MTN Group in a report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get MTN Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MTN Group

MTN Group Trading Down 5.9%

MTN Group Company Profile

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39.

(Get Free Report)

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunications services in South Africa, Nigeria, East Africa, West and Central Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa. The company offers data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, interconnect, and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MTN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.