Space Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – November 27th

Boeing, GE Aerospace, and RTX are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Space stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business or a significant portion of revenue is tied to space-related activities — for example satellite operators, launch providers, spacecraft manufacturers, component suppliers, and firms developing space infrastructure or tourism. Investors treat them as a growth-oriented, often volatile segment driven by long development cycles, government contracts and regulation, technological risk, and the potential for large future returns if commercial space markets expand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

