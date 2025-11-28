Norges Bank Invests $2.71 Billion in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,038,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,603,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,659,269 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $18,260,635,000 after purchasing an additional 290,799 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,360,274,000 after buying an additional 58,764,593 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,422,341 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,976,000 after buying an additional 641,654 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,846,093 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,512,458,000 after acquiring an additional 215,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,389,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,441,847,000 after acquiring an additional 471,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $165.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.34 and its 200-day moving average is $160.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $205.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $176.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.80%.

In related news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.87, for a total transaction of $276,592.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,041.91. This represents a 7.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $82,567.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672.85. The trade was a 71.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 167,791 shares of company stock worth $27,781,124 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

