Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Astronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.00, but opened at $54.35. Astronics shares last traded at $54.35, with a volume of 131 shares.

Astronics Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.65 and its 200-day moving average is $38.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -452.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Astronics had a positive return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 0.45%.The business had revenue of $211.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.08 million.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

