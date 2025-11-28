Oxler Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,495 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Oxler Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CocaCola by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,441,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,996,519,000 after buying an additional 6,241,163 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in CocaCola by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,889,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,561 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in CocaCola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,443,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, EVP Manuel Arroyo sold 139,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $9,889,981.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,143.60. The trade was a 70.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $947,411.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,109.25. The trade was a 26.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,252 shares of company stock worth $15,953,007. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.

CocaCola Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE KO opened at $73.02 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $314.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.90 and its 200-day moving average is $69.53.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 67.55%.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

