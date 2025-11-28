Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.64, but opened at $15.90. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. shares last traded at $16.5450, with a volume of 1,466 shares trading hands.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Stock Down 0.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.32. The firm has a market cap of $295.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.21.

Get Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. alerts:

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 24.10%.The firm had revenue of $28.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.38 billion.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.