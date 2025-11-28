Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.08, but opened at $9.62. Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at $9.1540, with a volume of 2,890 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAKSY. Citigroup raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.0315 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 118.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

