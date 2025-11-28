Financial Comparison: Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) vs. Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) and Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Milestone Pharmaceuticals and Tyra Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals N/A -2,374.19% -85.19% Tyra Biosciences N/A -35.76% -33.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Milestone Pharmaceuticals and Tyra Biosciences”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$41.52 million ($0.82) -3.30 Tyra Biosciences N/A N/A -$86.48 million ($1.87) -12.12

Tyra Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Milestone Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.2% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Tyra Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Tyra Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tyra Biosciences has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and Tyra Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals 1 3 2 0 2.17 Tyra Biosciences 1 0 5 1 2.86

Milestone Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 66.36%. Tyra Biosciences has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.19%. Given Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Milestone Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Tyra Biosciences.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate. It has a license and collaboration agreement with Ji Xing Pharmaceuticals to develop and commercialize etripamil prophylactic and therapeutic uses in humans, as well as with the Montreal Heart Institute, the WCN network, and other research centers. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic urothelial carcinoma and other solid tumors. The company is also developing TYRA-300 for skeletal conditions, including achondroplasia, hypochondroplasia, thanatophoric dysplasia, and other FGFR3-driven genetic syndromes; TYRA-200, a candidate in Phase 1 clinical trial for bile duct and solid tumors; and TYRA-430 for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

