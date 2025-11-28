Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in PepsiCo stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of PEP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.08. The company had a trading volume of 683,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,189,023. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $163.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.90. The stock has a market cap of $202.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About PepsiCo

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.