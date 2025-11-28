Hong Kong & China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Hong Kong & China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.8813, but opened at $0.8207. Hong Kong & China Gas shares last traded at $0.8755, with a volume of 1,300 shares trading hands.
Hong Kong & China Gas Stock Down 0.6%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85.
Hong Kong & China Gas Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0123 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 411.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.
Institutional Trading of Hong Kong & China Gas
About Hong Kong & China Gas
The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas, water supply and energy services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of smart energy, piped city-gas, upstream and midstream projects, water supply and wastewater treatment, urban waste resource utilization, and natural gas filling stations, as well as new energy exploration and utilization activities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hong Kong & China Gas
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- 2 Reasons to Load Up on Fiserv, 1 to Stay Away
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- 3 Stocks to Buy for the Evolution of AI Infrastructure
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- How Semtech’s Data Center Chips Are Powering the AI Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong & China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong & China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.