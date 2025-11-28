Hong Kong & China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Hong Kong & China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.8813, but opened at $0.8207. Hong Kong & China Gas shares last traded at $0.8755, with a volume of 1,300 shares trading hands.

Hong Kong & China Gas Stock Down 0.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85.

Hong Kong & China Gas Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0123 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 411.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Hong Kong & China Gas

About Hong Kong & China Gas

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hong Kong & China Gas stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Hong Kong & China Gas Co. ( OTCMKTS:HOKCY Free Report ) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,860 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hong Kong & China Gas were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas, water supply and energy services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of smart energy, piped city-gas, upstream and midstream projects, water supply and wastewater treatment, urban waste resource utilization, and natural gas filling stations, as well as new energy exploration and utilization activities.

