Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2025

Shares of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLFGet Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.28, but opened at $2.16. Curaleaf shares last traded at $2.2955, with a volume of 21,045 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Curaleaf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Cormark upgraded shares of Curaleaf from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Curaleaf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curaleaf has an average rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CURLF

Curaleaf Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLFGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 19.50% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Curaleaf

(Get Free Report)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.