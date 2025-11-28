Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.28, but opened at $2.16. Curaleaf shares last traded at $2.2955, with a volume of 21,045 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Curaleaf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Cormark upgraded shares of Curaleaf from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Curaleaf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curaleaf has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CURLF

Curaleaf Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 19.50% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Curaleaf

(Get Free Report)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.