Corsair Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wise Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,519,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 43.3% during the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 3.9%

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $214.24 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $267.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.07. The stock has a market cap of $348.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. DZ Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $300.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.54.

View Our Latest Report on AMD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total transaction of $4,461,246.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 300,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,890,820.76. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 75,676 shares of company stock valued at $16,124,589 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.