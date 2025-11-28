Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for APA (APA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for APA (NASDAQ: APA):

11/26/2025 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/26/2025 – APA is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2025 – APA had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – APA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2025 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $22.00 to $26.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/20/2025 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/20/2025 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/19/2025 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/19/2025 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Capital One Financial Corporation from $31.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/18/2025 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/17/2025 – APA had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2025 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/11/2025 – APA had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/11/2025 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/10/2025 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – APA had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/4/2025 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $21.00 to $16.00.

10/28/2025 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $28.00 to $31.00.

10/27/2025 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $16.00 to $21.00.

10/24/2025 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $24.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2025 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/15/2025 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – APA had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/14/2025 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $22.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2025 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2025 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $16.00 to $21.00.

10/13/2025 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/10/2025 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/9/2025 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $22.00 to $26.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/6/2025 – APA was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

