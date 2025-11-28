Insider Buying: 360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT) Insider Buys 680,335 Shares of Stock

360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT – Get Free Report) insider Tony Pitt bought 680,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.41 per share, with a total value of A$275,535.68.

Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, Tony Pitt purchased 694,726 shares of 360 Capital REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of A$281,364.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 62.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00. The company has a market cap of $88.75 million, a P/E ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd were issued a $0.007 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 172.0%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, September 28th. 360 Capital REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.08%.

360 Capital REIT invests across the entire real estate capital stack to take advantage of varying market conditions in order to maximize risk adjusted returns for unit holders. It was formerly known as 360 Capital Total Return Fund. 360 Capital REIT is based in Sydney, Australia.

