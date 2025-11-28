Saria Tseng Sells 20,000 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) EVP Saria Tseng sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.47, for a total value of $18,529,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 187,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,556,551.57. This trade represents a 9.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Saria Tseng also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Friday, October 24th, Saria Tseng sold 1,300 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,087.62, for a total transaction of $1,413,906.00.

On Thursday, October 16th, Saria Tseng sold 2,812 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,025.72, for a total transaction of $2,884,324.64.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Saria Tseng sold 14,028 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,016.18, for a total transaction of $14,254,973.04.

On Thursday, September 18th, Saria Tseng sold 14,510 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $914.45, for a total transaction of $13,268,669.50.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $922.85. 157,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,771. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.86 and a 12 month high of $1,123.38. The company has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $959.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $829.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $737.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%.The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 61.1% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 29 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 28 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $970.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wolfe Research set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 price target (up previously from $720.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,047.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.