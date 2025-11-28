Insider Buying: ANZ Group (ASX:ANZ) Insider Buys 430 Shares of Stock

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:ANZ – Get Free Report) insider Alison Gerry bought 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$34.85 per share, for a total transaction of A$14,986.79.
Alison Gerry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 13th, Alison Gerry purchased 676 shares of ANZ Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$36.94 per share, with a total value of A$24,972.79.
- On Friday, November 14th, Alison Gerry acquired 138 shares of ANZ Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$36.12 per share, with a total value of A$4,984.97.
ANZ Group Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $92.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79.
ANZ Group Dividend Announcement
About ANZ Group
ANZ Group Holdings Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and business customers in Australia and internationally. It offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers.
