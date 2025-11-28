Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $8.61 Million Stock Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,589 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Painted Porch Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 383.3% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 208.6% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.86.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $228.27 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $221.96 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $217.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.90.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $973,819.84. This represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.91, for a total transaction of $546,547.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,439,711.61. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 54,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,367,438 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

