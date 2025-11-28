Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904,105 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 207,896 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Walmart were worth $88,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,817,510 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,223,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,468 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in Walmart by 397,264.9% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,702,000 after buying an additional 104,488,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,557,532 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,199,712,000 after acquiring an additional 263,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,367,770,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706,201 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of WMT stock opened at $109.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $109.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.16.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $746,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,535,221.85. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $1,414,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 892,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,241,073.20. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 138,597 shares of company stock valued at $14,499,943 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.