Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ KROS traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $17.46. 306,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,945. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.12. Keros Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $72.37.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.93. Keros Therapeutics had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 26.12%.The firm had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. Keros Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 3585.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keros Therapeutics

In other Keros Therapeutics news, major shareholder Adar1 Capital Management, Llc sold 5,389,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $95,659,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 sold 4,787,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $84,975,125.25. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 10,157.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 149.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 29.7% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

See Also

