Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:DGNX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.48, but opened at $11.11. Diginex shares last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 100,870 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Diginex in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Diginex Stock Down 1.7%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diginex by 10.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Diginex by 562.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 39,179 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Diginex during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diginex during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diginex in the third quarter worth $144,000.

About Diginex

DSL is the wholly owned subsidiary of Diginex Limited. Accordingly, Diginex Limited owns 100% of DSL and all of DSL’s business lines and subsidiaries. DSL is an impact technology business that helps organizations to address the some of the most pressing Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”), climate and sustainability issues, utilizing blockchain, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate social responsibility and climate action.

