iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 416,197 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 245,783 shares.The stock last traded at $103.9540 and had previously closed at $103.86.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Tech ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IXN. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 160.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

