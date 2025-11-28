Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 11,720 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 9,925 shares.The stock last traded at $129.8850 and had previously closed at $126.50.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $178.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.69 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 10.04%. Bel Fuse has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.87%.

In other news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $279,229.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,849.37. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph Berry sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $58,845.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,707.39. This represents a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,027 shares of company stock worth $435,034 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 92.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 447.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 6.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

