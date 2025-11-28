Visa Inc. $V Shares Bought by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,702 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 28,424 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 3.3% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $86,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $7,034,939,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,176,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.3% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,596 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,414,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 price objective (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on Visa from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $3,575,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,117. This trade represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total value of $302,832.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,432.64. This trade represents a 26.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 24,042 shares of company stock worth $8,175,152 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $334.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.00 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.42. The firm has a market cap of $608.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The company had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.