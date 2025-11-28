Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Shares Up 8% – Time to Buy?

Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.32 and last traded at $16.3870. 214,284 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,030,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lightbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightbridge presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $529.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, Director Sweta Chakraborty sold 1,948 shares of Lightbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $52,070.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 43,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,781.73. The trade was a 4.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jesse L. Funches sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $32,826.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 64,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,922.80. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 107,845 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,064 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTBR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lightbridge in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Lightbridge in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightbridge during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lightbridge by 60.0% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Lightbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

