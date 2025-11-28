V2X (NYSE:VVX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 256,270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 281,944 shares.The stock last traded at $54.9150 and had previously closed at $54.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VVX shares. Bank of America upgraded V2X from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research raised V2X from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of V2X from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of V2X in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on V2X from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V2X currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Get V2X alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VVX

V2X Stock Up 0.8%

The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. V2X had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. V2X has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that V2X, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other V2X news, major shareholder American Industrial Partners C sold 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $123,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,750,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,250,055. This represents a 28.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dino M. Cusumano sold 2,250,000 shares of V2X stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $123,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,750,001 shares in the company, valued at $316,250,055. This trade represents a 28.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,900,000 shares of company stock worth $424,980,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V2X

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in V2X by 21.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of V2X in the first quarter worth $228,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V2X by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,290,000 after purchasing an additional 25,222 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of V2X by 29.6% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V2X in the 1st quarter worth about $19,753,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

V2X Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.