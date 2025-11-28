F m Investments LLC Sells 5,319 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

F m Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,319 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR opened at $165.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.70, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.76 and a 200 day moving average of $159.25. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.40 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.28.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 149,872 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $24,577,509.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,410,476.14. The trade was a 18.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. This represents a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,146,892 shares of company stock valued at $186,381,382 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

