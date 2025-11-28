J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Medtronic PLC $MDT

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,441 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,824 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Medtronic by 3,577.8% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 49.8% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 421 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Leerink Partners set a $120.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Medtronic from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.72.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of MDT opened at $105.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.48. The stock has a market cap of $134.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

