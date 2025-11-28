J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $2.12 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36,100.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $83.08 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $83.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.93 and its 200-day moving average is $82.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.2627 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

