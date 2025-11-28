J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,149 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $16,126,000 after buying an additional 81,952 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 56,340 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,778 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,065 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after buying an additional 62,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $1,617,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $86.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.70. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The company has a market capitalization of $98.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 151.22%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Wall Street Zen raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Baird R W raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Dbs Bank downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.44.

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $994,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,160. The trade was a 28.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

